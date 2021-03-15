See All Plastic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Larry Young, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Larry Young, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Young works at Young Facial Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Young Facial Plastic Surgery
    345 23rd Ave N Ste 412, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2063

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Articular Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Nasal Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sculptra Injection Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 15, 2021
    It's been 2 years since my neck (and face) lift and I'm so appreciative of the incredible surgery that Dr. Young performed. I feel so much younger and I look so much better than letting myself age "gracefully." The entire office, and Dr. Young especially, are extremely nice and explain the entire operation patiently. I would do this operation again in a heartbeat as it wasn't that hard to recover and definitely worth the 6 weeks of recovery. Thanks again Dr. Young!!!
    Richard S. — Mar 15, 2021
    About Dr. Larry Young, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689654014
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University Med Center|Indiana University Medical Center
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at Young Facial Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

