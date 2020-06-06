Dr. Larry Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Young, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.
Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecologic Associates of Flint PC2 Hurley Plz Ste 204, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 262-6743
Hamilton Community Health Network Inc.2900 N Saginaw St, Flint, MI 48505 Directions (810) 789-9141
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
So obvious he loves his patients and staff. Best OBGYN in Flint.
About Dr. Larry Young, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.