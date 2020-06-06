Overview

Dr. Larry Young, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at Obstetrics & Gynecologic Associates of Flint (Ob/Gyn Associates) in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.