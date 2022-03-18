Overview

Dr. Larry Woods, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Woods works at Mazen Mahjoub MD in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.