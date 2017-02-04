See All Podiatrists in Oakland, CA
Dr. Larry Woodcox, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Larry Woodcox, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA. 

Dr. Woodcox works at Golden Gate Foot & Ankle in Oakland, CA with other offices in Orinda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Larry H. Woodcox Dpm Apc
    1624 Franklin St Ste 510, Oakland, CA 94612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 251-0330
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Howard L Conklin MD Inc
    3 Santa Maria Way, Orinda, CA 94563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 251-0330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2017
    Spectacular treatment! Dr. Woodcox & his staff including Maria & Patricia were extremely efficient, helpful, compassionate, kind, caring, understanding & professional! I have a painful work injury & I'm in a lot of pain & I know Dr. Woodcox will take care of me. I was treated with the utmost respect & kindness from the first moment I walked into the office. I couldn't have asked for anything more. I look forward to my next appt. Thank you Dr. Woodcox & staff! You are the top of the pops!
    Kristina Tara Pilos in Northern California — Feb 04, 2017
    About Dr. Larry Woodcox, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760536163
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Woodcox, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodcox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodcox has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodcox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodcox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodcox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

