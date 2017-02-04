Dr. Larry Woodcox, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Woodcox, DPM
Dr. Larry Woodcox, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA.
Dr. Woodcox works at
Larry H. Woodcox Dpm Apc1624 Franklin St Ste 510, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (510) 251-0330Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Howard L Conklin MD Inc3 Santa Maria Way, Orinda, CA 94563 Directions (510) 251-0330
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Spectacular treatment! Dr. Woodcox & his staff including Maria & Patricia were extremely efficient, helpful, compassionate, kind, caring, understanding & professional! I have a painful work injury & I'm in a lot of pain & I know Dr. Woodcox will take care of me. I was treated with the utmost respect & kindness from the first moment I walked into the office. I couldn't have asked for anything more. I look forward to my next appt. Thank you Dr. Woodcox & staff! You are the top of the pops!
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1760536163
Dr. Woodcox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodcox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodcox has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodcox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woodcox speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodcox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodcox.
