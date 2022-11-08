Overview

Dr. Larry Watts, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Watts works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.