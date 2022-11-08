Dr. Larry Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Watts, MD
Dr. Larry Watts, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville and Atrium Health Union.
Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 446-2432
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had bypass surgery with Dr. Watts and would absolutely use him again.
About Dr. Larry Watts, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
