Dr. Larry Warner, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Warner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Warner works at
Locations
Collaborative Minds10517 Kentshire Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 456-2884
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Warner’s office staff is completely well trained and kind. He is also kind and shows great interest in his patients. He is business-like as a Psychiatrist should be. I did TMS treatment at his office and actually enjoyed going everyday.
About Dr. Larry Warner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1851552806
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
