Dr. Larry Warmoth, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Warmoth, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Nor-lea Hospital District.
Dr. Warmoth works at
Locations
Kidney Disease Specialists of West Texas PA3801 21st St Ste 200, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 687-0338
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
- Nor-lea Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Now I see why Dr Warmoth has 5 stars. He’s a very good Dr. I’ll recommend him to anyone needing a nephrologist.
About Dr. Larry Warmoth, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1902891815
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech
- University Ariz College Med Center
- U Ariz Coll Med Ctr
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Colorado State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warmoth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warmoth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warmoth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warmoth works at
Dr. Warmoth has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warmoth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Warmoth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warmoth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warmoth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warmoth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.