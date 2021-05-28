Overview

Dr. Larry Walker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at WALKER & PRASAD PC in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.