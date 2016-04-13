Dr. Larry Urry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Urry, MD is a Dermatologist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Larry E Urry, MD434 E 5350 S Ste D, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (801) 232-6556Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 8:00pmWednesday7:30am - 8:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Dr Urry is thoughtful,listens well, and very caring. He has excellent follow up and a gentle hand while doing procedures.
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1083716955
- Fitzsimons Army Hosp
- Tripler Army Med Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Weber state university
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
