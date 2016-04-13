See All Dermatologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. Larry Urry, MD

Dermatology
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larry Urry, MD is a Dermatologist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Urry works at Larry E Urry, MD in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Larry E Urry, MD
    434 E 5350 S Ste D, Ogden, UT 84405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 232-6556
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham City Community Hospital
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Dermatitis

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Clammy Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis-Related Allergy Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ectodermal Dysplasia - Skin Fragility Syndrome Chevron Icon
Erythroderma Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scalp Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scarring Alopecia Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoothbeam® Diode Laser Chevron Icon
Solar Urticaria Chevron Icon
Spider Bites Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Vascular Lesion Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Apr 13, 2016
    Dr Urry is thoughtful,listens well, and very caring. He has excellent follow up and a gentle hand while doing procedures.
    John M. in Ogden, UT — Apr 13, 2016
    About Dr. Larry Urry, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083716955
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fitzsimons Army Hosp
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Weber state university
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
