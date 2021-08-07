Dr. Larry Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Tran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 600, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 274-7595
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Excellent doctor! Very attentive and personable. Always makes me feel as if I am the only patient he has. He actually takes some time to call me to talk if it is necessary.
About Dr. Larry Tran, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1629259510
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Baylor University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.