Overview

Dr. Larry Tran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.