Dr. Larry Tiefenbrunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Tiefenbrunn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Tiefenbrunn & Fortin Pediatrics503 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (848) 288-9697
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best of the best! My children went there when they were children, and now my grandson goes there. Can’t say enough about the care my children and now grandson receives. The staff and Doctors are prompt in returning calls, setting up appoints and putting my daughter (1st time mommy) at ease with any questions day or night. Staff is warm, friendly and professional. Couldn’t ask for a better practice!
About Dr. Larry Tiefenbrunn, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336118025
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp/Cornell Med Ctr
- Case Western Reserve U/Rainbw Babies-Chldns
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiefenbrunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tiefenbrunn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tiefenbrunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiefenbrunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiefenbrunn.
