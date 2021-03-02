Dr. Tetsoti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Tetsoti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Tetsoti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Dr. Tetsoti works at
Locations
Larry Tetsoti MD LLC1009 Brighton Beach Ave Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 336-6166
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My father has been a patient of Dr. Larry Tetsoti’s for more than 2 years. My father is 96 years old, and he needs to see the urologist every month. Doctor Tetsoti is a very attentive, responsive, and caring person. He always carefully and thoroughly checks his patients’ needs, and performs all necessary procedures himself. On the few times, when my dad required his attention outside of business hours, the doctor always responded promptly to our calls, quickly sent prescriptions to the pharmacy, and called the next day to check on the status of my father’s health. One of the things we like best about Dr. Tetsoti is that he treats all his patients with respect. Also, there is no long wait. His scheduling is done in a way such that patients who come on time, will be seen by the doctor almost immediately. We highly recommend Dr. Tetsoti as a highly skillful urologist with a great personality. Family of Aron Z.
About Dr. Larry Tetsoti, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Georgian and Russian
- 1437104361
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Tetsoti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tetsoti works at
Dr. Tetsoti has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tetsoti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tetsoti speaks Georgian and Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tetsoti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tetsoti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tetsoti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tetsoti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.