Dr. Larry Tetsoti, MD

Urology
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larry Tetsoti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.

Dr. Tetsoti works at Larry Tetsoti MD LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Larry Tetsoti MD LLC
    1009 Brighton Beach Ave Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11235 (718) 336-6166
    Maimonides Medical Center
    4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 (718) 283-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 02, 2021
    My father has been a patient of Dr. Larry Tetsoti’s for more than 2 years. My father is 96 years old, and he needs to see the urologist every month. Doctor Tetsoti is a very attentive, responsive, and caring person. He always carefully and thoroughly checks his patients’ needs, and performs all necessary procedures himself. On the few times, when my dad required his attention outside of business hours, the doctor always responded promptly to our calls, quickly sent prescriptions to the pharmacy, and called the next day to check on the status of my father’s health. One of the things we like best about Dr. Tetsoti is that he treats all his patients with respect. Also, there is no long wait. His scheduling is done in a way such that patients who come on time, will be seen by the doctor almost immediately. We highly recommend Dr. Tetsoti as a highly skillful urologist with a great personality. Family of Aron Z.
    Gary Z. — Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. Larry Tetsoti, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Georgian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1437104361
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tetsoti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tetsoti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tetsoti works at Larry Tetsoti MD LLC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tetsoti’s profile.

    Dr. Tetsoti has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tetsoti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tetsoti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tetsoti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tetsoti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tetsoti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

