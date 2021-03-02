Overview

Dr. Larry Tetsoti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Tetsoti works at Larry Tetsoti MD LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.