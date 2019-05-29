Dr. Larry Taub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Taub, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Taub, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Taub works at
Locations
-
1
Newman & Taub Vision Center, LLP5744 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (972) 392-2020
-
2
Newman & Taub Vision, Llp1708 Coit Rd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 519-1246
-
3
Terry D. Newsom M.d. P.A.4005 W 15Th St, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 519-1246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taub?
Am extremely satisfied with Dr.Taub as well as his staff Had cataract surgery right next to his office which as very good as well,the whole experience could not have been better
About Dr. Larry Taub, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1902805229
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taub works at
Dr. Taub has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Taub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.