Dr. Larry Tankanow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Tankanow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Tankanow works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary and Medicine Associates30117 Schoenherr Rd Ste 100, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 751-8844
-
2
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-5000
-
3
Pulmonary and Medicine Associates27472 Schoenherr Rd Ste 100, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 751-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larry Tankanow, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1073598827
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tankanow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tankanow accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tankanow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tankanow works at
Dr. Tankanow speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tankanow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tankanow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tankanow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tankanow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.