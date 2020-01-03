Dr. Larry Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Stevens, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Stevens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Stevens works at
Locations
-
1
IU Health Physicians Womens Hlt11725 Illinois St Ste 350, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-5072
-
2
Dplm At Iu Health Saxony Hospital13000 E 136th St, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 944-7874
-
3
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-2647
-
4
Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital1000 S Main St, Tipton, IN 46072 Directions (765) 675-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stevens performed my surgery in 2011! He is amazing!!
About Dr. Larry Stevens, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.