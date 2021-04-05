Overview

Dr. Larry Stayner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Central Montana Medical Center, Community Medical Center and St. Luke Community Hospital.



Dr. Stayner works at Northern Rockies Orthopaedics in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Dislocation and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.