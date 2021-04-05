Dr. Larry Stayner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stayner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Stayner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Stayner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Central Montana Medical Center, Community Medical Center and St. Luke Community Hospital.
Dr. Stayner works at
Locations
1
Northern Rockies Orthopaedics Pllp2740 South Ave W Ste 101, Missoula, MT 59804 Directions (406) 728-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital
- Central Montana Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- St. Luke Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a difficult rotator cuff tear and couldn’t lift my arm and had almost continous pain. Dr Stayner did the repair and together with rehab with AXIS physical therapy my shoulder is in great shape. I have recommended Dr Stayner to a number of people.
About Dr. Larry Stayner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1174523336
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stayner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stayner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stayner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stayner works at
Dr. Stayner has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Dislocation and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stayner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stayner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stayner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stayner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stayner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.