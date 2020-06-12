See All Vascular Surgeons in Hixson, TN
Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Sprouse works at University Surgical Associates in Hixson, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hixson Office
    2051 Hamill Rd Ste 108, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    University Surgical Associates
    2108 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

Jun 12, 2020
In 2019 I was in a serious accident and sustained a pseudo aneurysm in my Aorta. After evaluation in the ER, the attending doctor said I needed surgery first thing the next morning. At some point Dr. Sprouse saw my CT scan and decided we shouldn’t wait and I was rushed into surgery soon after. In my hopeful opinion, he saved my life. When I went back for my post op visit, I saw his female PA and was very disappointed. She was 45 minutes late arriving at the office, gave no explanation and was terse and disinterested. I asked about the ultrasound I just had, and she obviously had not even looked at my chart because she had to go out of the examine room to find the results. Stating, “ it looks fine”..she left me. So I did not choose to follow Dr. Sprouse to his new practice because I do not think she is capable or caring, despite my esteem for the doctor.
Loretta Anne Green — Jun 12, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD
About Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1730173634
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Eastern Virginia Medical School
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Tn College of Med - Chattanooga
Residency
Internship
  • University of Tn College of Med - Chattanooga
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

