Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Locations
Hixson Office2051 Hamill Rd Ste 108, Hixson, TN 37343 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
University Surgical Associates2108 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sprouse?
In 2019 I was in a serious accident and sustained a pseudo aneurysm in my Aorta. After evaluation in the ER, the attending doctor said I needed surgery first thing the next morning. At some point Dr. Sprouse saw my CT scan and decided we shouldn’t wait and I was rushed into surgery soon after. In my hopeful opinion, he saved my life. When I went back for my post op visit, I saw his female PA and was very disappointed. She was 45 minutes late arriving at the office, gave no explanation and was terse and disinterested. I asked about the ultrasound I just had, and she obviously had not even looked at my chart because she had to go out of the examine room to find the results. Stating, “ it looks fine”..she left me. So I did not choose to follow Dr. Sprouse to his new practice because I do not think she is capable or caring, despite my esteem for the doctor.
About Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University of Tn College of Med - Chattanooga
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sprouse using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sprouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprouse has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprouse.
