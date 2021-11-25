Overview

Dr. Larry Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Wallis Dermatology Associates in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.