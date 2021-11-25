Dr. Larry Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Deborah K Phillips MD703 E Marshall Ave Ste 3005, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 758-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very detailed and well explained checkup. Treatment is top notch with caring and thoroughness.
About Dr. Larry Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Lsu/Tulane Derm Prog
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Dermatology
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.