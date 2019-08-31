Dr. Larry Sirls II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sirls II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Sirls II, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Larry Sirls II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI.
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 336-0123
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Sirls is a fantastic physician! History Before Dr. Sirls at Comprehensive Urology I was a patient at Michigan Institute of Urology (MIU). My experiences with MIU were nothing short of traumatic. Thinking back, I liken MIU to a cattle slaughterhouse. The patients are the cattle and the doctors are the butchers! Back to Dr. Sirls This guy is something special as physicians go. I would go so far to say he is probably among the best urology doctors in the entire state of Michigan and; maybe in the United States. Within one year's time, he and his colleagues were able to repair most of the damage caused by my previous physicians. The quality of my life has been drastically improved due to the work of Dr. Sirls! I cannot say enough great things about Dr. Sirls. There is simply no quit in this guy. He is the epitome of what every doctor should strive to be. Thank you Dr. Sirls!
- Urology
- English, Armenian
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Sirls II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sirls II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sirls II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sirls II has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sirls II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sirls II speaks Armenian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirls II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirls II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sirls II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sirls II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.