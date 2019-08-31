See All Urologists in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Larry Sirls II, MD

Urology
3.1 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larry Sirls II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. 

Dr. Sirls II works at Comprehensive Urology in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc
    31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 336-0123
    Beaumont Childrens Hospital
    3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-5000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Larry Sirls II, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1841272085
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Sirls II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sirls II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sirls II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sirls II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sirls II works at Comprehensive Urology in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sirls II’s profile.

    Dr. Sirls II has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sirls II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirls II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirls II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sirls II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sirls II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

