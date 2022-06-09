See All Rheumatologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Larry Silverman, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (22)
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Larry Silverman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Silverman works at Associated Rheumatology Consultants in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associated Rheumatology Consultants
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 120, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 350-3190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Limb Pain
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2022
    Hands down—the best doctor I've ever seen. Dr. Silverman spent over an hour with me (as a new patient). His examination of me was so thorough, he was so well-organized with regard to having an understanding of my past medical history, and he has such great bedside manner. Just a wonderful, kind human being. I would recommend him without any hesitation. The office was short-staffed, but they tended to all of my needs and were wonderful, as well. Thank you, Dr. Silverman!
    Jeffrey Levin — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Larry Silverman, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245215334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverman works at Associated Rheumatology Consultants in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Silverman’s profile.

    Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

