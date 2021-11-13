Dr. Larry Silver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Silver, DPM
Dr. Larry Silver, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Lombardi & Silver Llp3207 Francis Lewis Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 224-2030
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Dr. Silver has been treating me for over 20 years. He is an exceptional diagnostician and his treatment is first rate. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of foot or ankle treatment or surgery. He's awesome!
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- The Podiatry Hospital of Pittsburgh
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Ithaca College
