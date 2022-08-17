Overview

Dr. Larry Shemen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Shemen works at Larry J Shemen MD in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.