Dr. Larry Shemen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Shemen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
1
Larry J Shemen MD PC10721 Queens Blvd Ste 3A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 520-1594Monday4:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday4:00pm - 8:00pm
2
Larry Judah Shemen MD PC233 E 69th St Ste 1D, New York, NY 10021 Directions (718) 520-1594Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday6:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Shemen for a return visit. Outstanding! He is an extremely gifted doctor and has a great staff. I highly recommend Dr. Shemen. Thank you.
About Dr. Larry Shemen, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Center
- St Michaels Weilesley Hosps
- Mt Sinai Toronto Genl Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- University of Toronto
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shemen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shemen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shemen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shemen has seen patients for Dysphagia, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shemen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shemen speaks French, Hebrew and Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Shemen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shemen.
