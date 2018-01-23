Overview

Dr. Larry Shears, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Hamilton Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Shears works at Erlanger Heart And Lung Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.