Overview

Dr. Larry Schlabach, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge Medical Center, Rhea Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Schlabach works at Tennessee Oncology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.