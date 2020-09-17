Dr. Schatz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Schatz, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Schatz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Schatz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hillmont Psychiatric Center3291 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6139
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-3440Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schatz?
Dr. Schatz , to me, is a terrific orthopedic surgeon that is great with his patients, keeps them informed, answers all their questions, makes you feel relaxed, and is experienced in is field. He has performed partial knee replacement and dual hip replacement on me and I am extremely happy.
About Dr. Larry Schatz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1841278827
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schatz works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schatz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.