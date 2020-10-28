Dr. Larry Sargent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sargent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Sargent, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Sargent, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital, Lds Hospital and Primary Children's Hospital.
Dr. Sargent works at
Locations
-
1
Erlanger Medical Mall979 E 3rd St Ste C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 756-7134
-
2
Sargent Plastic Surgery370 E 9th Ave Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 355-0731
-
3
Sargent Plastic Surgery620 Medical Dr Ste 310, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 295-6554Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lds Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sargent?
Dr Sargent means business. He was not humored by me whatsoever but his wife and also his nurse, Brenda was so kind and adorable! I’m glad I read the reviews because though his personality is extremely dry, he did the best job on my abdominoplasty. I was treated very well in the OR pre and post op and everyone made me feel comfortable and safe. I’m only one week post op and my stomach already looks better than most I see online. The scar line is perfect. His attention to detail is impeccable! I will be referring everyone I know to Dr Sargent.
About Dr. Larry Sargent, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1346217882
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sargent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sargent accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sargent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sargent works at
Dr. Sargent has seen patients for Cleft Lip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sargent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sargent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sargent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sargent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sargent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.