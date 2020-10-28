See All Plastic Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Larry Sargent, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Larry Sargent, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Larry Sargent, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital, Lds Hospital and Primary Children's Hospital.

Dr. Sargent works at Plastic Surgery Group in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Cleft Lip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Erlanger Medical Mall
    979 E 3rd St Ste C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-7134
  2. 2
    Sargent Plastic Surgery
    370 E 9th Ave Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 355-0731
  3. 3
    Sargent Plastic Surgery
    620 Medical Dr Ste 310, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 295-6554
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lds Hospital
  • Primary Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cleft Lip
Aging Face
Breast Diseases
Cleft Lip
Aging Face
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • SelectHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sargent?

    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr Sargent means business. He was not humored by me whatsoever but his wife and also his nurse, Brenda was so kind and adorable! I’m glad I read the reviews because though his personality is extremely dry, he did the best job on my abdominoplasty. I was treated very well in the OR pre and post op and everyone made me feel comfortable and safe. I’m only one week post op and my stomach already looks better than most I see online. The scar line is perfect. His attention to detail is impeccable! I will be referring everyone I know to Dr Sargent.
    — Oct 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Larry Sargent, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Larry Sargent, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sargent to family and friends

    Dr. Sargent's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sargent

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Larry Sargent, MD.

    About Dr. Larry Sargent, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346217882
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Sargent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sargent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sargent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sargent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sargent has seen patients for Cleft Lip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sargent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sargent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sargent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sargent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sargent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Larry Sargent, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.