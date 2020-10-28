Overview

Dr. Larry Sargent, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital, Lds Hospital and Primary Children's Hospital.



Dr. Sargent works at Plastic Surgery Group in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Cleft Lip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.