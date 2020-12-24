Overview

Dr. Larry Sapetti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sapetti works at Wabash Medical Center in Springfield, IL with other offices in Sherman, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.