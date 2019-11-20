See All Neurologists in Merrillville, IN
Dr. Larry Salberg, MD

Neurology
2.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larry Salberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Salberg works at The Neurological Institute & Specialty Centers in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Indiana Neurological Institute
    Northern Indiana Neurological Institute
521 E 86th Ave Ste Z, Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 769-0777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Adult-Onset Chorea Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Fasciculations Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Vitamin E Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Hereditary, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Spastic, 3, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Hereditary Chorea Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Motor Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Congenital Neuropathy With Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Chevron Icon
Congenital Sensory Neuropathy With Neurotrophic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dorsal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Chorea Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Dysphasic Dementia, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Episodic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Fatal Familial Insomnia Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Gluten Ataxia Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Child Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Jet Lag Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jet Lag
Juvenile Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuritis With Brachial Predilection Chevron Icon
Neuroleptic-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Neuropsychiatric Illness Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Opsoclonus Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Chorea Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rapid-Onset Dystonia Parkinsonism (RDP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scotoma
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia With Axonal Neuropathy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia, Autosomal Recessive, With Axonal Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Sydenham Chorea Chevron Icon
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toxic Polyneuropathy Due to Acrylamide Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 20, 2019
    I came to Dr. Salberg for a second opinion and stayed. They are amazing, very helpful, kind, understanding, knowledgeable, and the care i have received is the best. It’s like night and day compared to other doctors. They are out of network on my insurance but I’d rather pay more for better care. I am blown away by the help I have received from everyone in the office and I am finally excited for my future. They are definitely helping me through a tough time. I have fibromyalgia, sleep apnea, hypersomnia, and neck and back problems. They are helping me with everything. I highly recommend The Neurological Institute.
    Kelley — Nov 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Larry Salberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073666749
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Clarian Indiana University Hospital
    Internship
    • Louis Weiss Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Salberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salberg works at The Neurological Institute & Specialty Centers in Merrillville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Salberg’s profile.

    Dr. Salberg has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Salberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

