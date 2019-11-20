Overview

Dr. Larry Salberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Salberg works at The Neurological Institute & Specialty Centers in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.