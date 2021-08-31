Overview

Dr. Larry Russell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Mission Hospital, Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at Pardee Flat Rock Family Health Center in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.