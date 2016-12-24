Dr. Rothstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Rothstein, DO
Overview
Dr. Larry Rothstein, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Locations
Mclaren Macomb Cardiovascular Institute1030 Harrington St Ste 101, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 263-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DEC 2010 I WAS HEART ATTACK 5 BYPASS SAFE MY LIFE I NEVER FORGET I SUPPORT MCLAREN IM HEARING IMPAIRED I WAS MEMBERSHIP FOR HENRY FORD CLINIC OR HOSPTAIL FOR MANY YEARS I GO CLINIC PAIN LEFT ARM THEY GAVE ME PILL FOR STOP PAIN 2 WEEK LATER AGAIN GO BACK HENRY FORD GROW PAIN LEFT TO BACK NECK DR GAVE ME DOUBLE PAIN SO FEW DAYS LATER AGAIN PAIN I GO MCLAREN HOSPITAL ER ROOM DR ROTHSTEIN SAY U HAVE HEART ATTACK 3 WEEK AGO MUST DO IT GO SURGERY I NEVER NEVER FORGET ABOUT IT I STILL SEE HIM
About Dr. Larry Rothstein, DO
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1508848748
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
