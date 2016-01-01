See All Dermatologists in Canyon, TX
Overview

Dr. Larry Roberts, MD is a dermatologist in Canyon, TX. Dr. Roberts completed a residency at University Tex Health Science Center. He currently practices at Palo Duro Dermatology and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Duro Dermatology
    2005 N 2nd Ave Ste D, Canyon, TX 79015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 510-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Discoloration
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Infections
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Larry Roberts, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1578565859
Education & Certifications

  • University Tex Health Science Center
  • Usaf Med Center
  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Patient Satisfaction

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Leave a review

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.