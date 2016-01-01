Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Roberts, MD is a dermatologist in Canyon, TX. Dr. Roberts completed a residency at University Tex Health Science Center. He currently practices at Palo Duro Dermatology and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Palo Duro Dermatology2005 N 2nd Ave Ste D, Canyon, TX 79015 Directions (806) 510-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Larry Roberts, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1578565859
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- Usaf Med Center
Admitting Hospitals
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
