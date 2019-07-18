Dr. Larry Rabon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Rabon, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Rabon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center1594 Freedom Boulevard Florence Medical Pavilion C, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It is absolutely delightful to be with an artist as older doctors are. My brother asked me what could be done. I, a nurse for 30 years, could not have come up with a better plan for our step father. When Dr. Rabon told us the plan, I had to smile and think to myself..”Why didn’t I think of this?” Well, it’s because I am not as smart as he is. His education did not go wanting. Dr. Rabon is awesome. Always, always, go to the older doctors. The younger ones know very little.
About Dr. Larry Rabon, MD
- Urology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1003844044
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rabon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rabon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabon has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.