Overview

Dr. Larry Puls, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital, Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital and Self Regional Healthcare.



Dr. Puls works at Cancer Institute-Faris in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.