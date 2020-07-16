Overview

Dr. Larry Popeil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Popeil works at Larry R Popeil MD in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.