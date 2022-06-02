Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Pearson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They completed their residency with Med College Wi Affil Hosps
Dr. Pearson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Suburban Center Arthritis601 N Barker Rd Ste 110, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 785-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearson?
Dr. Pearson has treated me for 19 years for vasculitis . When I went into the hospital 19 years ago I saw multiple specialists and none of them could figure out what was wrong with me, as I had sever stomach pain loss of feeling and daily fevers. Dr. Pearson came into the hospital saying he thought it might be vasculitis a rare desease. He ordered a nerve biopsy and was able to correctly diagnos the problem. He started me on the correct course of treatment and I recovered. Dr. Pearson is very knowledgible and shows care for his patients. He is an excellent Dr.
About Dr. Larry Pearson, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1699776237
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson works at
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.