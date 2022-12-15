Dr. Larry Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Parker, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Center927 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2728Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Orthopedic Center, Huntsville, AL8415 WANN DR, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 327-7463
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
As a patient I trust Dr. Parker. He and his team take time to listen and explain. I’m grateful for the care and professional attention I have received.
About Dr. Larry Parker, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1770521551
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Medical Center
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Birmingham
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.