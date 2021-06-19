Overview

Dr. Larry Padgett, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Caroina School Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Padgett works at Advanced Orthopedic Surgery in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Tear and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.