Overview

Dr. Larry Olinde, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmerville, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Olinde works at Champaign Dental Group in Farmerville, LA with other offices in Monroe, LA and Delhi, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.