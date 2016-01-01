Dr. Monn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Monn, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Monn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Monn works at
Locations
-
1
Larry Monn Inc8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 540, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larry Monn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monn accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monn works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Monn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.