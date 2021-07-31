Dr. Larry Midyett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Midyett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Midyett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Midyett, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Anderson County Hospital, Cox Barton County Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Midyett works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Pediatric Specialists, P.A.10550 Quivira Rd Ste 520, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 372-6339Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Midwest Pediatric Specialists, P.A. - Lawrence3510 Clinton Pl Ste 310, Lawrence, KS 66047 Directions (913) 372-6341
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Anderson County Hospital
- Cox Barton County Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Midyett?
He is a very good Dr. and he takes his time and listens to you.he is the absolute best in this area( Kansas City) He is well known and highly respected. I trust him explicitly.
About Dr. Larry Midyett, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1174555957
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas - School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Midyett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Midyett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Midyett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Midyett works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Midyett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Midyett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Midyett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Midyett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.