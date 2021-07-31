See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Larry Midyett, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larry Midyett, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Anderson County Hospital, Cox Barton County Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Midyett works at Pediatric Specialty Clinic in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midwest Pediatric Specialists, P.A.
    10550 Quivira Rd Ste 520, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6339
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Midwest Pediatric Specialists, P.A. - Lawrence
    3510 Clinton Pl Ste 310, Lawrence, KS 66047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6341

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Anderson County Hospital
  • Cox Barton County Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Diabetes Type 1
Hypopituitarism
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2021
    He is a very good Dr. and he takes his time and listens to you.he is the absolute best in this area( Kansas City) He is well known and highly respected. I trust him explicitly.
    Janice Chance — Jul 31, 2021
    About Dr. Larry Midyett, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1174555957
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Mercy Hospital
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    • University of Kansas - School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Midyett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Midyett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Midyett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Midyett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Midyett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Midyett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Midyett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Midyett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

