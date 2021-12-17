Overview

Dr. Larry McKenzie, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. McKenzie works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cancer Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.