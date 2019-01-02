Overview

Dr. Larry Little, MD is a Dermatologist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.



Dr. Little works at Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.