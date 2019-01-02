Dr. Larry Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Little, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Little, MD is a Dermatologist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Locations
Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center-newark LLC71 S Terrace Ave, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 281-3205
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best around. Always works me in when I’m in town. Very compassionate, staff is wonderful. Will always be my go to guy. Listen to your concerns and always make eye contact with you. Love him and his staff.
About Dr. Larry Little, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Dermatology
Dr. Little has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
