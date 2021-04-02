Overview

Dr. Larry Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Altru Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Cardiology Consultants in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.