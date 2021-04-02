Dr. Larry Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Altru Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
Hendrick Clinic Cardiology1201 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 793-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Altru Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Lin!! He has performed 3 stents and 1 balloon procedure on me and I have done so well after each one. In my opinion - he is THE BEST Heart Surgeon around. Thank You Dr. Lin for taking such great care of me.
About Dr. Larry Lin, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972600823
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hosp
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.