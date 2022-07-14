Dr. Larry Lieberman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Lieberman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Larry Lieberman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Arts of Palm Harbor35691 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 361-8711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?
Outstanding Dentist. Outstanding staff. Outstanding facility Dental State of the Art. I am a retired Dentist and know of which I speak
About Dr. Larry Lieberman, DDS
- Dentistry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740377514
Education & Certifications
- Bergen Pines County Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lieberman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman works at
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.