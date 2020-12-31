Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lickstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Lickstein works at
Locations
Belcara Health1427 Clarkview Rd Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 296-0414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Elle Aesthetic Arts & Plastic Surgery21021 Sycolin Rd Ste 100, Ashburn, VA 20147 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to dr. Lickstein for a breast augmentation consult and immediately felt very comfortable. He is very knowledgeable and personable. I was all over the place with what I wanted and kept changing my mind but dr. Lickstein knew what would look best on me. He did an amazing job and I couldn’t be happier with my results (6 months post op). I will definitely go back for other procedures in the future.
About Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174536759
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Princeton University
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lickstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lickstein.
