See All Plastic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (39)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Lickstein works at Belcara Health in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kristin Perry, PA-C
Dr. Kristin Perry, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. John Potochny, MD
Dr. John Potochny, MD
8 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
10 (73)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Belcara Health
    1427 Clarkview Rd Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 296-0414
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Elle Aesthetic Arts & Plastic Surgery
    21021 Sycolin Rd Ste 100, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Acne
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lickstein?

    Dec 31, 2020
    I went to dr. Lickstein for a breast augmentation consult and immediately felt very comfortable. He is very knowledgeable and personable. I was all over the place with what I wanted and kept changing my mind but dr. Lickstein knew what would look best on me. He did an amazing job and I couldn’t be happier with my results (6 months post op). I will definitely go back for other procedures in the future.
    Maria fields — Dec 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lickstein to family and friends

    Dr. Lickstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lickstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD.

    About Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174536759
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lickstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lickstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lickstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lickstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lickstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lickstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lickstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.