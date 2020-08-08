Dr. Larry Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Levin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Riverside Methodist Hospital
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
Toman Orthopedics and Sports Medicine7301A W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 100B, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 221-6895
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. levin saved my life. Literally. I had a trauma at age 14 that I care not to discuss. Long story short I needed a total ACL repair which had to be replaced with cadaver grafts. I was anemic and rh negative. He did that surgery 27 years ago. It's still going strong today. Other surgeons are baffled. He is the reason I can walk today. I cannot express my gratitude. I really don't have words for how grateful I am that he was my surgeon. I appreciate every day I can walk because of him still. 27 years later. Knee is still good. I thought of him today and had to post. Thank you Dr. Levin.
About Dr. Larry Levin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1134109325
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Hampden Sydney College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.