Dr. Larry Leverett, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Leverett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ahwatukee Center-aesthetic Reconstructive Surgery4530 E Ray Rd Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
The best investment I ever made was in the tummy tuck performed by Dr. Leverett. It's been 11 years and my stomach is still flat.
About Dr. Larry Leverett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1023032034
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Integrated Health System, 2601 E Roosevelt Center, Phx, AZ 85008
- Kettering Medical Center
- York Hosp Pa
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leverett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leverett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Leverett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leverett.
