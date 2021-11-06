Overview

Dr. Larry Lett, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kokomo, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Community Howard Regional Health.



Dr. Lett works at Indiana Nephrology in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.