Dr. Larry Latson, MD

Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larry Latson, MD is an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Latson works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute
    3501 Johnson St # 3TD, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6847
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2021
    Amazing....it is always scary to take your child to the cardiologist for anything...and this visit lifted a HUGE weight from myself and, most importantly, my 21 year old son. He explained his heard condition (we have been aware of it since he was born) in a way we had never heard before...just WOW! Dr. Latson, and all of the staff were very helpful, patient, and attentive...answered all questions, etc.
    Mom of GL — Apr 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Larry Latson, MD
    About Dr. Larry Latson, MD

    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1366538027
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Residency
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Latson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Latson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Latson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Latson works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Latson’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Latson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

