Dr. Larry Landry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Landry, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Landry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Landry works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Medical Group - WMOB 104240 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 253-1992
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landry?
I liked Dr Landry. Ted Roeser
About Dr. Larry Landry, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134194608
Education & Certifications
- UMMC
- John Sealy Hosp
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landry works at
Dr. Landry has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Landry speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.